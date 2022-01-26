Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Melrose

19-Year-Old Woman Injured in Melrose Home Invasion; Police Seek Suspect

Melrose police say the same suspect in the home invasion may also be involved in other break-ins and attempted break-ins in the area

By Thea DiGiammerino

Melrose Police Department

A 19-year-old woman was hurt when a man came at her with a knife during a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to Melrose Police.

Police said it happened around 2:50 a.m. at a home on Lynde Street. The man allegedly broke into the home and demanded something from someone inside, which led to a fight. During that confrontation, a 19-year-old woman who lives in the home was injured with a knife on her neck, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening and she was not stabbed, according to police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man is suspected in other crimes, including attempted car and house break-ins, in the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212.

More Massachusetts News

COVID-19 48 mins ago

Students in NH Town Who Don't Comply With Mask Requirements Face Penalties

nor'easter 56 mins ago

‘It's Mother Nature Man': Residents, Power Crews Prepare for Weekend Storm

This article tagged under:

Melrosehome invasionMelrose policecar break-ins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us