2 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Mass. Won $1 Million: Here's Where

Although there was not a jackpot prize winner of the Mega Millions during Tuesday night's drawing, there were two big-winning tickets sold in Massachusetts.

Two tickets each won a million dollar prize.

One of the tickets was sold at the Jacqueline Supermarket in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The other was sold at a Wegmans in Chestnut Hill.

Powerball says its odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Mega Millions, meanwhile, says there is a 1 in 24 chance of winning any prize, and a 1 in 302.5 million chance of winning a jackpot.

There were a number of tickets that won smaller prizes during the latest drawing as well.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

Since nobody won during Tuesday's drawing, the jackpot prize has snowballed to $1.35 billion, which is the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery in U.S. history.