2 accused of trying to break into Brookline home with loaded gun out on bail

Two people were arrested after allegedly trying to break into a home in Brookline, Massachusetts, with a loaded gun.

Police in Brookline say Akram Boudhan and Mounssif Fellahi were caught in a burglary attempt on Woodland Road on May 19.

Police said one of the men had a semi-automatic gun at the time. After obtaining a search warrant for a vehicle allegedly used in the crime, police say they found four Glock 9mm magazines with 10 rounds each.

Both men have been released after posting $10,000 bail. Conditions for Boudhan's release included that he must remain on house arrest under GPS monitoring.

Police say the homeowner was inside at the time of the attempted break-in and called them after seeing the men on surveillance camera.