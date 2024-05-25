Brookline

2 accused of trying to break into Brookline home with loaded gun out on bail

Akram Boudhan and Mounssif Fellahi are charged in an armed break-in attempt in Brookline, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

Brookline Police Department

Two people were arrested after allegedly trying to break into a home in Brookline, Massachusetts, with a loaded gun.

Police in Brookline say Akram Boudhan and Mounssif Fellahi were caught in a burglary attempt on Woodland Road on May 19.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Brookline police caught two people trying to break into a mansion, and they say one had a loaded gun.

Police said one of the men had a semi-automatic gun at the time. After obtaining a search warrant for a vehicle allegedly used in the crime, police say they found four Glock 9mm magazines with 10 rounds each.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both men have been released after posting $10,000 bail. Conditions for Boudhan's release included that he must remain on house arrest under GPS monitoring.

Police say the homeowner was inside at the time of the attempted break-in and called them after seeing the men on surveillance camera.

This article tagged under:

BrooklineMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us