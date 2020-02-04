2 Boston Restaurants Named Among Nation’s 100 Most Romantic

Just in time for Valentine's Day, two Massachusetts restaurants have cracked Open Table's annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

Each establishment is located within the city limits of Boston: Sorellina, located on Huntington Avenue in the Bay Bay; and Mamma Maria, located at North Square in the North End.

Both restaurants are Italian-themed, though Sorellina's approach is more modern than that of Mamma Maria's.

Restaurants from 31 states are represented on the most recent list, which is compiled by Open Table's system of looking at over 80 million dinner reviews between Dec. 1, 2018 and Nov. 30, 2019.

Mamma Maria received an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 among its 4,642 reviews, as did Sorellina, on 4,043 reviews.

Two other restaurants in New England also made the cut: Aresthusa al Tavolo in Bantam, Connecticut, and Bouchard Restaurant and Inn in Newport, Rhode Island.