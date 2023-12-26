2 dead in Christmas Night crash involving drunken driver, Mass. police say

Two people, one a teenager, were killed in a crash caused by a drunken driver going the wrong way on Route 6 in Somerset, Massachusetts, on the night of Christmas, state police said Tuesday.

Another person was seriously hurt and all six people involved in the crash were hospitalized, Massachusetts State Police said. The allegedly drunken driver was arrested.

The crash shut Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects Somerset with Fall River, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Images from the scene showed two heavily damaged vehicles.

Police didn't name the people killed and hurt in the crash, but said that the deceased were a 73-year-old man from Dighton and a teenage boy who was sitting in the back of the man's SUV. A 68-year-old woman from Dighton sitting in the front seat of the vehicle was critically hurt.

The wrong-way driver was identified as Adam M. Gauthier, 41, from New York City. He's being charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide while under the influence, operating under the influence and more, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gauthier had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He remained at Rhode Island Hospital with injuries he was expected to survive.

Two women from Taunton who were in a third vehicle were hospitalized as well, but are also expected to survive, police said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.