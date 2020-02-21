Local
MANCHESTER

2 Fire Trucks, Pickup Crash in Manchester, NH; 8 Firefighters and 1 Civilian Hospitalized

Photos from the scene showed the three trucks wedged together

By Asher Klein and Katherine Underwood

Two fire trucks and a pickup truck were involved in a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire

Two fire trucks in Manchester, New Hampshire, were involved in a crash with a pickup truck Friday, closing the intersection where the incident occurred, the local police department said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Maple and Bridge streets, Manchester police said. Nine people were taken to the hospital, they said in a tweet.

They said later that all but one of the people hospitalized are firefighters.

Photos from the scene showed the three trucks wedged together. Police said the intersection remained tied up, impacting traffic.

MANCHESTERNew HampshireManchester Fire Department
