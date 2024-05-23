2 injured in Cambridge shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to police.

Cambridge police responded to Donnelly Field shortly before 9:30 p.m. after a report that shots had been fired.

Authorities said two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.