2 injured in rollover crash in Newton

The extent of the injuries is not yet known

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with injuries in Newton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue at Washington Street.

Two people were reportedly injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is not yet known

A photo from the scene showed a Honda with New York license plates on its side.

No furhter information was immediately available.

