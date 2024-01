A tractor-trailer rolled over in Marlborough, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened on Interstate 495 south at exit 65, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Marlborough on I-495-SB at Exit 65. The left lane is closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 2, 2024

The left lane on I-495 south is closed and drivers should expect delays, MassDOT said.

No further information was immediately released.