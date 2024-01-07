2 men arrested in Pepperell, including 1 who struck police cruiser during chase

Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon in Pepperell, Massachusetts, following a police chase involving one of their vehicles the night before.

Pepperell police say Freddy Deya, 36, of Webster, and Pedro Cuadrado, 35, of Leominster, are facing multiple charges.

According to Pepperell police, an officer who was performing a routine check on Friday afternoon determined that a Toyota Camry in a Foster Street parking lot was owned by Deya, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Later that day, state police pursued the Camry on Route 1A in Revere. State police attempted to stop the vehicle but Deya fled, and troopers did not pursue him after that.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Chelsea police saw the vehicle and tried to stop it, but Deya again fled, struck a police cruiser and managed to evade capture once more, according to police.

On Saturday afternoon, Pepperell police again saw the Camry on Foster Street and set up a perimeter around 3 p.m. with help from neighboring departments. Officers approached a man leaving the building, later determined to be Cuadrado, who ran away.

Deya then exited the building and ran toward the downtown area. He was arrested behind a tree on a vacant lot on Mill Street following a foot pursuit and K9 tracking, police said.

Deya is charged with resisting arrest, trespassing and fugitive from justice, police said. Cuadrado is charged with improper storage of ammunition without a firearms identification card, and possession of a Class B substance.

Both men will be arraigned in Ayer District Court at a later date. It was not immediately clear if they had obtained attorneys.