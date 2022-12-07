2 Men Fatally Wounded, 2 Women Hurt in Fall River Shooting

A shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts overnight ended with two men being fatally wounded and two women getting injured, according to Bristol County prosecutors.

The incident happened on Bank Street, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said, adding that one of the men who died was the suspected shooter who apparently took his own life.

The two women who were hurt were taken to a nearby hospital to get medical care.

There is not an ongoing threat to the public, the DA's office said. An investigation is underway, and the names of the men killed have not been released.