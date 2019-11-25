Two Men Accused in Fatal Shooting Near TD Garden Held Without Bail

A Boston man accused of killing a 25-year-old man near the TD Garden over the weekend tried to steal a gold necklace from the victim before shooting him, prosecutors said Monday.

Bryan Rice, 22, charged with murder in connection to the shooting, was ordered held without bail at an arraignment Monday. Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, also of Boston, was charged with accessory to murder and ordered held without bail.

Officers responded to 101 Canal Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday to find a man with gunshot wounds. The victim, 25-year-old Fouad Baghdad, was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said.

Baghdad was watching the Celtics game in the area, according to his friend August Gammie, who was also watching the game. Gammie believes the suspects sought possession of the chain Baghad was wearing.

Prosecutors said the alleged murder was caught on video and that witnesses claim Rice got out of his black Subaru and briefly argued with Baghdad.

Rice allegedly tried to wrestle Baghdad’s gold chain and medallion off of him, allegedly shooting and killing Baghdad when he fought back, prosecutors said.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped a short time later at the corner of Canal and Causeway and prosecutors say a firearm was recovered that they believe is the murder weapon.

Both suspects were held without bail and are expected to return to court on Dec. 6.