Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

2 Missing 91-Year-Old Men Sought in NH

New Hampshire State Police

Police in New Hampshire are searching for two 91-year-old men with dementia who were last seen Thursday night.

Richard McDanolds and Wayne McDanolds, both 91, of Haverhill were last seen around 10 p.m. in a red Chevrolet Aveo with New Hampshire plates reading "3976581," state police said. They were spotted on Mace Hill Road in Haverhill.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities did not say how the men were dressed when they were last seen or give a physical description, but state police released photos of them.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 26 mins ago

Officer: Tree Falls on Hiker in Hammock, Killing Him

coronavirus 44 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 253 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths as Test Rate Drops Under 0.75%

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-223-4381.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Hampshire State PoliceHaverhillmissing person
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us