Mass General Brigham prepares for Dana-Farber divorce

Mass General Brigham has appointed three new leaders to run cancer care at the state’s largest health system as it prepares for a separation from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dana-Farber announced in September that it would end its decades-long relationship with Brigham to build a new$1.7 billion, 688,100 square foot, 300-bed adult inpatient hospital in partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

