2 New Arrests in July Shooting That Killed Teenager in Stoughton

Seven months after a teenager was gunned down in a car in Stoughton, Massachusetts, two more people were arrested Monday in connection with the deadly shooting, prosecutors said.

According to Norfolk District Attorney's office, Massachusetts State Police officers arrested Tyleke Curry, 22, of Stoughton as well as a 17-year-old from Brockton in connection with the July 21 shooting of 17-year-old Christian Vines.

Curry was indicted on the charge of accessory before the fact of the murder. The 17-year old was arrested at his home and is facing a murder charge.

The arrests come after a grand jury in October handed down several indictments in the shooting of Vines, who was found mortally wounded in a car at a Stoughton apartment complex.

Curry was among those indicted in October. At the time, he plead not guilty to being and accessory after the fact of the murder. The other person indicted, 19-year-old Alyssa Joyette of Brockton, was was indicted as an accessory to murder released on personal recognizance.

Another 17-year-old, Jaylen Wallace, was indicted on a murder charge in August by a Norfolk County Grand Jury. He plead not guilty and was held without bail.

After Vines was shot, his mother Annette said her son was days away from graduating high school, where he played basketball.

"I love my son," said his mother. "He was going to graduate Aug. 8 from Avon High School. I can't believe he's gone."

Witnesses told officers that two people ran from the scene on foot, police have said. Residents guided officers to the car where the victim was found.