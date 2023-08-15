2 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Falmouth

A husband and wife were injured when they were hit by a motorcycle while in a crosswalk on Monday night in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Falmouth police said they received a call at 8:48 p.m. Monday reporting that a motorcycle had struck two pedestrians on Main Street in front of the Estia Restaurant. Both people were in a marked crosswalk at the time.

The victims were identified as a husband and wife in their sixties who live in Falmouth. Both were taken to area hospitals and police said their condition was not immediately known.

The male driver of the motorcycle was able to push his vehicle off the road and at first appeared to be waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, police said. But before officers got to the scene, the driver fled on foot into a wooded area surrounding Siders Pond behind Falmouth Town Hall.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A search of the area with the assistance of a police K9 unit was unsuccessful. The driver remains at large, and police said they have not determined his identity.

The crash remains under investigation by Falmouth police, the Cape Cod Law Enforcement Crash Recon Unit and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office.