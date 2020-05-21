Local

Massachusetts

2 Pedestrians Killed in Lowell Crash

Two pedestrians are dead after being hit by a car Thursday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The victims, a male and a female, were hit by a Ford Mustang on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Both of the victims were taken to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area where the crash took place was closed to traffic as authorities investigated.

