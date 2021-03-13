Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

2 People Stabbed at Boston's Bell in Hand Tavern

It's unclear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the bar.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

bell in hand tavern
Flickr/Jean Dijinni

Two people were stabbed late Saturday night at a Boston bar near Faneuil Hall.

Boston police received a call at 10:05 p.m. for a reported stabbing at 45 Union Street, which is the address for the Bell in Hand Tavern.

It's unclear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the bar.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire State Police 16 mins ago

NH Woman, 24, Injured in Highway Rollover Crash

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Yo-Yo Ma Gives Impromptu Performance at Mass. Vaccine Clinic

Police say both victims are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There was no word from police Saturday night on a possible suspect, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policebell in hand tavernboston bar
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us