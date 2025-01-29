Medway

2 people struck by car in Medway

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police respond to a pedestrian crash on Lovering Street in Medway, Massachusetts, on Jan. 29, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car in Medway, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Lovering Heights and Lovering Street. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

