2 people struck by car in Medway

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car in Medway, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Lovering Heights and Lovering Street. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.