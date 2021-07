State police are investigating a crash involving two police cruisers in Orleans, Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Orleans Police requested assistance for a crash on Route 6 around 2:13 a.m. involving one of their cruisers and a Barnstable Sheriff’s Department cruiser.

Both officers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, Procopio said.