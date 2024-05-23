Roxbury

2 Roxbury stores robbed at gunpoint within hours

Boston police are investigating two armed robberies that happened about two hours apart Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury

By Staff Reports

Police in Boston are investigating the armed robberies of two Roxbury stores just hours apart Tuesday.

On Hancock Street, a man walked into a store at 3:30 p.m. with a red bag, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store manager. He took nearly $3,000 from the register and ran off.

Then, at 5:40 p.m., an armed man robbed a store on nearby Dudley Street. He waited to be buzzed in, and for other customers to leave, before walking up and pointing a gun at a worker.

The robber made off with about $300.

The manager of the Hancock Street store believes the same person is responsible for both incidents.

Boston police are investigating the two robberies as separate cases.

