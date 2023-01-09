2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two people were shot in Brockton, police said Monday.
More information wasn't immediately available. Brockton police said they would provide an update when one was available.
Police were seen investigating a car at a taped-off gas station Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if it was connected to the shooting.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.
