Brockton

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

By Asher Klein

Police at a gas station in Brockton on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were shot in Brockton, police said Monday.

More information wasn't immediately available. Brockton police said they would provide an update when one was available.

Police were seen investigating a car at a taped-off gas station Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if it was connected to the shooting.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

