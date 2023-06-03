2 Taken to the Hospital After House Fire in Medford

Two people were sent to the hospital after fire broke out at a three-family home in Medford, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the fire at the home on Princeton and Dartmouth streets started around 10:30 a.m. on the third floor. It took about two hours to get it under control.

No serious injuries were reported, though two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out. They are expected to be OK. About eight people live in the home, which has fire damage to its top floor.

"Everybody came out OK, I saw a lot of people in pajamas," witness John Femimo told NBC10 Boston.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.