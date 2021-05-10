Local

20 Shell Casings Found After Shooting Reported in Cambridge; Man Hospitalized

Cambridge police said a 30-year-old Watertown man is the only known victim at this time.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting early Monday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Cambridge police received reports of gunshots on the 100 block of Harvard Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Responding officers located and recovered more than 20 shell casings at the scene.

Police learned a 30-year-old man is in a Cambridge hospital with serious gunshot injuries. The Watertown man is the only known victim at this time, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

According to authorities, at least two vehicles were seen fleeing the area following the report of gunshots.

No vehicle descriptions were provided, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is strongly encouraged to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300, or leave a message on the department's anonymous crime tip hotline at 617-349-3370.

