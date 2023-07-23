20-year-old arrested after New Bedford police detective shot in the face

An arrest has been made nearly a week after a police detective in New Bedford, Massachusetts, was shot in the city's South End while working undercover there, authorities announced Sunday.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado was taken into custody by New Bedford police, with support from state police, in connection to last Monday night's shooting.

Vasconcelos-Furtado will be arraigned this Monday in New Bedford District Court. Lawyer information and charges weren't immediately available.

Officials did not say what led them to arrest Vasconcelos-Furtado. New details are likely to be revealed in court Monday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

New Bedford Police-with support from Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office and others-arrested Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, 20, of New Bedford in connection to the Monday night shooting of a New Bedford Police officer. Defendant to be arraigned tomorrow in NBDC. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) July 23, 2023

The detective, who has been recovering in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, was shot near the intersection of Rivet Street and Orchard Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday while in an unmarked vehicle, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

The officer — identified as Detective Lavar Gilbert — has been described as a veteran member of the force who is part of the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau.

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said that Gilbert was in his vehicle when shots were suddenly fired, shattering his window and hitting him in the face. Gilbert was able to drive himself to the hospital.

The detective was shot near the intersection of Rivet Street and Orchard Street Monday night at around 8:45 p.m., according to the New Bedford Police Department. Authorities did not identify the officer, and city leaders say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Another man showed up at the emergency room shortly after, Chief Oliveira said, who had been shot in the foot. Police are still investigating the circumstances around that, and that man is also expected to recover.

New Bedford's police chief said no officers shot their guns, and also said that there was no reason to believe Detective Gilbert was specifically targeted.

“Being told that one of your own has been shot is a phone call that no police chief wants to receive, however, I’m extremely grateful that our detective is expected to recover," Chief Oliveira said in a statement. "This is a stark reminder of the dangers that the men and women of law enforcement face on a daily basis as they keep our citizens safe. We are very thankful for the outpouring of support from members of the community, as well as the many law enforcement agencies who have reached out. Please keep our detective and his family in your thoughts as he continues to heal.”

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell issued a statement following the shooting.

"We are relieved that the detective, who has ably served the department for many years, will make a full recovery, as it was an extremely close call," Mayor Mitchell wrote. "The department is aggressively investigating the matter, with the assistance of state and federal law enforcement agencies. I have full confidence that they will apprehend whoever was responsible for the shooting. This is a reminder of the risks police officers face everyday, and the importance of their work in maintaining public safety in our cities."

A man who owns a pizza shop nearby said he heard four gunshots as a car turned from Orchard onto Rivet. He said it’s not uncommon to see uniformed officers and undercover officers throughout the neighborhood.

“Undercover – there’s a lot of undercover here," he said. "We see them passing around Orchard and Rivet, and police will just stop people at random so it’s not something that you see often, but in terms of New Bedford, you can see it quite often."

A detective with the New Bedford Police Department suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting.

The pizza shop owner said he gave police his surveillance video showing the car driving through the intersection. He’s pretty concerned about his family’s safety in light of this shooting.

“It is pretty devastating to hear, I’ve been here since 2004 and having family – my dad and my mom – I know it’s not easy in New Bedford," he said. "It’s sad to hear something like this happen, but we’re not surprised, a tough area to be in, especially when it happens in this general area."

An investigation is ongoing.