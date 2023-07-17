Detective injured in New Bedford shooting, police say

A police detective was injured in a shooting Monday night in New Bedford, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The New Bedford Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Rivet Street and Orchard Street.

Police said the detective is receiving medical treatment, and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not say if a suspect was in custody.

The investigation into the incident is active, police said.