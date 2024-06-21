Here's how to get to the Celtics championship parade

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on Friday, you'll want to plan out how you're getting to and from the parade early.

The key is arriving early, and if you want to avoid parking tickets or getting your car towed, then best take the T at City Hall Plaza.

The MBTA says there will be more trains and running more frequently all day long. The agency is encouraging people to use the T or the Commuter Rail if they're planning on coming to the parade, or even if they're just visiting or working near the parade route.

Starting at 9 a.m., the city will begin to close the roads.

Streets along the two-mile parade route from the TD Garden to Copley Square — that's Causeway Street, Staniford, Cambridge Street, Tremont, and Boylston.

"I'm gonna go there early. I'm gonna be there like at 9 o'clock. I know it starts at 11, so I want to get a nice place to stand. People come in cars, it's gonna be awful, but i’m gonna take the T probably or just walk honestly," said Celtics fan Rahul Kapur.

So, how early should you get to the parade? City officials suggest 9 a.m. just after the morning traffic rush. But some people are planning to show up earlier.