2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant applications now being accepted

NBC10 Boston (WBTS), NECN, Telemundo Boston (WNEU) and Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that its competitive grant challenge, the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, is returning in 2024 for its seventh year and will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible Boston-area nonprofits.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com today through April 19.

The winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational webinar on April 2 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“We are excited to be offering more funds than ever before to local nonprofits making a real difference in our communities,” says Chris Wayland, President and General Manager of the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo.

He adds, “One of the most exciting parts is that the funds are unrestricted, meaning the organizations get to decide how to best utilize the funds to make the greatest direct impact.”

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices from underrepresented communities to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment. Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Grants are also being given in other markets where NBC and Telemundo own stations.