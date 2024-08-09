Massachusetts' tax-free weekend is coming up. Get ready here.

It's one of the weekends of the year for people who love saving money!

This Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, are Massachusetts' sales tax holiday, in which many things you can buy — but not everything — are tax-free.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No sales tax will be charged to most of the items you can buy at stores in the Bay State throughout the weekend, though sales tax is still applied to items that cost $2,500 or more.

Among the limitations are that the item has to be bought by a person for their individual use, not a business use, according to Massachusetts' FAQ page about the tax-free weekend.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

There are plenty of things that still get sales tax applied, including the purchase of meals, vehicles, gas, utilities, alcohol and tobacco and marijuana products.

And if you're buying items online, good news: if you order and pay for them them during the holiday, measured by Eastern Daylight Time, sales tax won't be charged, even if the item comes after the weekend is over.

Leslie Gaydos, NBC10 Boston's consumer investigative reporter, will have more tips on how to take advantage of the sales tax holiday — check back on this page later.