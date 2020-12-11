21-Year-Old Accused of Killing His Parents to Be Arraigned Friday on Murder Charges

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man accused of killing his parents is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on murder charges.

Ryan True will be arraigned in Wareham District Court on two counts of murder after authorities found his parents dead Thursday in the Middleboro home they shared.

True was arrested without incident around noon Thursday after police found the bodies of Renee True, 55, and David True, 52, in their Highland Street home.

Middleboro police made the gruesome discovery after responding to the home for a well-being check. Police Chief Joe Perkins said Thursday that coworkers called them around 6:30 a.m. because one of the victims had not shown up for work.

"This is a tragic and horrifying situation for, obviously, the family of the deceased and also here in the town of Middleboro," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Thursday. "This is a beautiful little community and this doesn't happen here very often."

Neighbor Sarah DaRosa told NBC10 Boston that Renee True drove a bus for kids in town with special needs.

"I don't think anybody knew there was anything going on, any issues," she said. "Nice, wonderful people, you can't say anything bad against them."

Police are investigating a double murder in Middleboro

A large group of family members gathered Thursday at the Middleboro Police Department, but they asked for privacy. Authorities haven't revealed a possible motive in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.