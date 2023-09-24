24 gulls needed rescue after getting into a truck full of used cooking oil

24 gulls found their way into a truck full of used cooking oil on Thursday and had to be rescued by animal control and the New England Wildlife Reserve.

According to their post on social media, the gulls had been attracted to the smell of fried foods and landed in the back of the truck where the oil soaked through their feathers.

Some were mildly oiled, others were and critical condition while others died from severe injuries.

The gulls have been de-stressed and the washing process will start soon and takes up to an hour to clean each bird, according to the organization.