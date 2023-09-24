Animals and Wildlife

24 gulls needed rescue after getting into a truck full of used cooking oil

According to their post on social media, the gulls had been attracted to the smell of fried foods and landed in the back of the truck where the oil soaked through their feathers.

New England Wildlife Center

24 gulls found their way into a truck full of used cooking oil on Thursday and had to be rescued by animal control and the New England Wildlife Reserve.

According to their post on social media, the gulls had been attracted to the smell of fried foods and landed in the back of the truck where the oil soaked through their feathers.

Some were mildly oiled, others were and critical condition while others died from severe injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The gulls have been de-stressed and the washing process will start soon and takes up to an hour to clean each bird, according to the organization.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us