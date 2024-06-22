Plymouth

24-year-old killed in Route 3 crash in Plymouth

Massachusetts State Police identified the woman as Jaiden Andrews

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the single car crash near Exit 13 and found a heavily damaged vehicle.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver, identified as Jaiden Andrews, of Plymouth, died from her injuries, police said.

According to police, it was reported that Andrews was driving erratically in Kingston shortly before the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.​

This article tagged under:

Plymouth
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us