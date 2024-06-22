24-year-old killed in Route 3 crash in Plymouth

A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the single car crash near Exit 13 and found a heavily damaged vehicle.

The driver, identified as Jaiden Andrews, of Plymouth, died from her injuries, police said.

According to police, it was reported that Andrews was driving erratically in Kingston shortly before the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.​