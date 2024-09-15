24-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in Taunton

Authorities in Taunton, Massachusetts are investigating what caused a crash overnight Sunday that left a woman dead.

Police say the victim, 24-year-old Mallory Humphreys, of Taunton, was a passenger in a car that crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 44.

According to police, the driver, a 27-year-old Fall River man, was driving eastbound on Route 44 near Winthrop Street shortly before 1:30a.m. when it rear-ended the tractor trailer in front of it.

Police say Humphreys died at the scene. The driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 39-year-old Brockton man, was not hurt.