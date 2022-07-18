3 Dogs Rescued From Hot Cars at Mass. Phish Concert, Owners Face Charges

Three dog owners are facing animal cruelty charges after leaving their pets in dangerously hot cars during a Phish concert in Mansfield, Massachusetts, last week, police said.

The popular jam band's concert began at the Xfinity Center Thursday around 7 p.m. Around that time, temperatures topped 80 degrees, with high humidity levels, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

Charlie, Lucky and Lulu were left alone in cars without water or ventilation while their owners attended the show, police said. Officers on bikes spotted and rescued the dogs and give them water and cooling fans at the Roland Smart Public Safety Compound.

Afterward, the animals were taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services in Walpole to be evaluated, and all three were to be healthy and in good condition, police said.

The dogs' owners — police didn't release their names — will be called to Attleboro District Court on charges of animal cruelty and confining an animal in a motor vehicle with exposure to extreme levels of heat, according to police.

Police later installed two electronic signs on South Main Street and the Interstate 495 off-ramp in Mansfield to let concertgoers know such treatment towards animals will not be allowed.

The Xfinity Center is an outdoor amphitheater that can hold 12,000 people.