3 months after Enrique Delgado-Garcia's death, family demands justice

Three months after the death of a trooper from injuries he suffered during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, his family is continuing to demand answers.

With heavy hearts, the family of Enrique Delgado-Garcia is struggling to make sense of the 25-year-old police cadet's death.

"It's been 90 days, and we haven't heard anything, nothing," his mother, Sandra Garcia, said in Spanish Friday to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra. "Nothing has happened. My heart is in such great pain and I want them to at least give me an answer, to tell me something, anything."

In Foxboro, a billboard paid for by Brian Bardsley shows the trooper's photo, reading, "What happened to Trooper Delgado-Garcia? We want answers!"

"If this truly was a medical crisis during a training exercise, then why not have an answer in a few days?" Bardsley asked. "If that is the truth to all this, then here we go, we're now 90 days out."

The family says it was told Delgado-Garcia lost consciousness after being hit in the head, and that all of his teeth were broken, with bruises on his body.

The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell told NBC10 Boston Friday that the investigation is ongoing.

Campbell previously named attorney David Meier to lead an outside investigation. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said his office would not handle the investigation due to a conflict of interest, as Delgado-Garcia spent 18 months working for the office as a victim witness advocate.

"Enrique Delgado-Garcia was loved by everyone in our office," Early said in September, flanked by members of the trooper's family.

Standing beside his memorial three months later, those family members are calling for justice.

"This case cannot be left like this," his stepfather, Jose Perez, said in Spanish. "We have to find someone to blame and seek justice, because this was not an accident."

"It cannot be left like this, it cannot go unpunished," his mother added. "I want it to be clear to my own people, what happened with my son."