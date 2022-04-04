3 Injured After Car Crashes Into Lawrence Restaurant

Three people were injured after a car crashed into the front of a restaurant overnight in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police were called to Tera Luna Café at 225 Essex Street shortly after midnight. Surveillance video only seen on NBC10 Boston shows the car spinning out as it smashed into two large glass windows in the front of the café.

The café was open at the time of the crash, according to the manager. Three people who were inside were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Restaurant manager Emilia Pimentel said it sounded like a bomb went off. When she looked up, she just saw people running.

“When the commotion it started we see one car coming in, broke the first window and then hit the second one," Pimentel said. "So in that moment a lot of people were running away, the customers seated in the close area, these people running away, and all the staff we make sure everybody is good and fortunately it’s only three people getting injuries."

The café is closed Monday as the owners wait for the building inspector to tell them when they can reopen. No charges or citations have been filed at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Lawrence police said.