Vigil Held for Fallen Marine in Hometown of Leominster

Outside of Leominster City Hall, a vigil was held for Capt. Ross Reynolds, a 27 year-old Marine and native of Leominster who was one of three killed last month in a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Attendees of the vigil included Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella, and MA congressman Jim McGovern.

This vigil is only part of a series of services to honor the service of Capt. Reynolds. On Saturday, Reynolds' body was taken from Logan Airport to Leominster in a 50-mile procession to the city. Residents of the town, many of them former service members, stood on the sides of Leominster's streets to pay their respects.

A public wake in Leominster City Hall is scheduled for Monday evening, followed by a funeral service on Tuesday.