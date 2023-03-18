3 Teens Arrested After Police Pursuit From Avon to Milton

Three teenagers were arrested and are facing charges following a police pursuit overnight from Avon to Milton, Massachusetts, officials announced.

Hildo Pina-Vaz, 18, of Roxbury, a 16-year-old girl from Brockton, and a 17-year-old boy from Dorchester were each charged with motor vehicle offenses, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

According to Procopio, a state trooper was patrolling Route 24 in Avon around 12:06 a.m. Saturday when they observed and attempted to stop a Toyota RAV4 that had no rear license plate or rear bumper. The driver of the SUV, however, allegedly refused to stop and fled north on Route 24.

The trooper was authorized to pursue the vehicle, and another trooper got into position ahead of the SUV to deploy a tire deflation device across the roadway, Procopio said. The RAV4 struck the stop sticks, damaging both left side tires, but the driver continued leading police on a chase.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The SUV exited onto Interstate 93 south and then took Exit 3 onto Blue Hill River Road in Milton before coming to a stop on Trout Brook Avenue.

​Procopio says the five occupants jumped out of the SUV and ran away as troopers approached. Only three of them were apprehended.

Authorities were unable to find the other two who had been inside the SUV despite a search by patrols and a state police K9 team.