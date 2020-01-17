30+ Fun Weekend Events Happening in and Around Boston

The weekend is finally here, and while there is some snow in the forecast, don’t let it steer you away from all the great events happening throughout the city. From a Lunar New Year celebration at the Franklin Park Zoo to a block party at the Boston Children’s Museum and everything in between, check out our picks below.

Friday, Jan. 17

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. Noon to 10 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Boston Children’s Museum Block Party

Enjoy music, dance, games, art and more at January’s Boston Children’s Museum Block Party. This month’s theme is resolutions. 6-8 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Harpoon Beer & Cheese Pairing at City Winery Boston

Explore local brews matched with hearty cheeses at this 21+ pairing class at City Winery Boston. You’ll be able to enjoy five cheese and beer pairings featuring Harpoon, UFO and Clown Shoes brands. Tickets are $35. 6:30-8 p.m., City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St., Boston.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Dancing with the Stars” Live

Celebrity guests from the 2019 “Dancing with the Stars” season, along with fan favorite professional dancers, take the stage during two performaces in Boston this week as part of the show’s 2020 live tour. Tickets start at $53. 7:30 p.m., Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. 8 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Jan. 18

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Franklin Park Zoo

Celebrate the Lunar “Zoo” Year at the Franklin Park Zoo. As this is the year of the rat, you’ll learn fun facts about some of the zoo’s rodents during zookeeper chats, make a traditional Chinese lantern craft and more. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Sensory Friendly Screening of “Little Women”

The Somerville Theatre is presenting a sensory friendly screening of “Little Women” today. Tickets are $8. Noon, Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 3-5:15 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Ice Show with Joy Skate Productions

Professional skaters from Joy Skate Productions are taking over The Rink at 401 Park Drive to perform an ice show the whole family is sure to enjoy. After, join in and skate with the pros. 5-6 p.m., The Rink at 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Jan. 19

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

“Cats” at the Opera House

Catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning “Cats” on stage in Boston as part of its North American tour. Tickets start at $40. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Longfellow Bridge + Esplanade Night Tour

Photography buffs bring your camera and enthusiasm to this opportunity to learn night photography techniques to capture shots of the Longfellow Bridge and cityscape views of Boston and Cambridge from the Esplanade. Reservations required. $65. 4:45-6:45 p.m., Boston.

Fenway Historic Pub Crawl

Learn about America’s oldest ballpark and the history of baseball in Boston while enjoying local Boston brews during Boston Crawling’s Fenway Pub Crawl. Tickets start at $39.99. 7 p.m., 82 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Wayne Brady at Encore Boston Harbor

Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady takes the stage tonight at Encore Boston for an 18+ show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Encore Boston Harbor, Everett.