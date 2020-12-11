4 Adults, 9 Children Displaced in Lynn as Firefighters Battle Fire in Multi-Family Home

Two families in Lynn, Massachusetts, have been displaced Thursday morning as firefighters battle a blaze inside their multi-unit home.

Four adults and nine children are safe but without a home after they evacuated themselves from their Warren Street building, Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said.

The first crews to respond found heavy fire in the basement, but it has since went all the way up into the attic, Archer said.

Firefighters from Lynn and Saugus are continuing to battle the 2-alarm blaze, which has presented challenges to fire crews.

Chief Archer says the construction of the building itself is making it difficult because there are a lot of void spaces and areas for the fire to hide.

Two adults and six children lived on one floor, while two adults and three children lived on another floor in the home.

As of 5:30 a.m., there was still heavy fire in the structure, as crews continued to chase the fire around. Chief Archer said they were hoping to knock it down shortly and that progress was being made.

No injuries have been reported.