4-mile delay on Mass. Pike in Charlton after truck crash

A truck crash has led to a four-mile delay on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning in Worcester County.

The crash was reported at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which said it happened on the eastbound side of the highway in Charlton at mile marker 82.6

A tow company was said to be on scene already.

Traffic was limited to the breakdown lane at the time of the alert from MassDOT.

There also was a fuel spill involved, according to the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection.

Additional details were not immediately available.