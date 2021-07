A 4-year-old child is seriously injured after falling out of the second-floor window of a home in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the home around 10:30p.m. on Friday after receiving a 911 call that a child had fallen out of a window.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information has been released.