Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

5 Snowmobile Crashes Cause Injuries Across New Hampshire

Five separate snowmobile crashes left several riders with serious injuries over the weekend in New Hampshire

By The Associated Press

969865916
Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

Five separate snowmobile crashes left several riders with serious injuries over the weekend in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers responded to crashes in Claremont and Middleton on Saturday and in Alexandria, Ellsworth and Hillsborough on Sunday. In several cases, officials said driver inexperience led to the crashes.

In Hillsborough, a 20-year-old Biddeford, Maine, woman who had never been on a snowmobile before and didn't know how to either turn or stop crashed head-on into a bob house on Franklin Pierce Lake.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

MASS PIKE 15 mins ago

Authorities ID Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer on Mass. Pike

53 mins ago

Best Donuts in New England: Congdon's in Maine

She was thrown from the machine into the bob house, sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us