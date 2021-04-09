6 Beauty Brands from Around the Globe Created By Bold, Boss Women

The beauty world is filled with serious female brain power.

So, Maria Sansone decided to take a virtual beauty boss tour with Hustle Like a Mom Founder Pamela Pekerman.

Here are six skincare brands from across the world from dynamic female entrepreneurs.

Sand & Sky

The Australian skincare brand was founded by twin sisters Emily and Sarah Hamilton. The duo is inspired by the Aussie botanicals right in their backyard to make clean skincare.

Pamela’s Pick: Australian Emu Apple Super Bounce Mask for hydration and brightening.

2. Wander Beauty

Moms know best! Divya Gugnani wasn’t allowed to wear makeup growing up, but her mom did teach her the importance of washing your face with milk. Gugnani has taken that advice and partnered with Lindsay Ellingson to create Wander Beauty, a clean beauty essentials brand.

Pamela’s Pick: Fast Lane Instant Facial for exfoliation, resurfacing and brightening.

3. Karité Shea Butter

Three sisters from Ghana, West Africa, came together to create ultra-hydrating shea butter moisturizers. With diverse backgrounds in dermatology, marketing, sales, law, and economics, the sisters created a formula with raw, unrefined shea butter and palm oil sourced directly from Ghana.

Pamela’s Pick: Hand Cream for ultra-moisture

4. Ikaria Beauty

The Greek island of Ikaria is known for its youth and vitality. TV host Debbie Matenopolous tapped into the time-tested remedies of her relatives, and combined them with modern science to create an ageless skincare line.

Pamela’s Pick: Ageless Beauty Balm for youthful-looking skin

5. Pholk Beauty

Their tagline is “soul food for the skin.” Founder Niambi Cacchioli combined her passions for vegan skincare, travel, and African Diaspora history to create the dynamic skincare brand.

Pamela’s Pick: Honeysuckle Rose Hydrating Mist for hydration and balancing effects

6. CLN & DRTY

Right here in Massachusetts, Paula Hoss has created a clean beauty skincare line inspired by healthy living and her kids. CLN & DRTY uses natural ingredients for the best quality and effectiveness.

Pamela’s Pick: Lavender Coffee Eye Oil for smoothing and brightening