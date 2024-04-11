revere

61-year-old man hospitalized after stabbing in Revere

The 26-year-old man was arrested and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Thursday

By Staff Reports

A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Revere, Massachusetts, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Yeamans Street, Revere police said.

The 61-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Thursday, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately known if the two knew each other. Their names weren't released.

