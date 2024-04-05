revere

Man who robbed Revere convenience store at gunpoint arrested, police say

Jaquan Barrows is allegedly the suspect in two other incidents that happened recently in Everett — one armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery, police said

By Anthony Vega

Revere Police Department

A man accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint last month in Revere, Massachusetts, has been arrested, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on March 29 at the Wonderland Convenience Mart on North Shore Road.

Jaquan Barrows, 26, was seen on surveillance video approaching the counter and pulling what appears to be a handgun, Revere police said.

Barrows then allegedly passed the clerk a plastic bag and demanded money. He took off with about $150 in cash and the victim's cell phone, according to police.

After executing a search warrant Friday, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, along with a high-capacity magazine and 14 rounds of ammunition, which is believed to be the weapon used during the robbery, police said.

Investigators also found the clothes that matched what Barrows was allegedly wearing on March 29.

Barrows, of Revere, is also allegedly the suspect in two other incidents that happened recently in Everett — one armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery, police said.

The 26-year-old is expected to be arraigned Friday in Chelsea District Court on several of charges, including armed robbery while masked and illegal possession of a high-capacity round magazine.

