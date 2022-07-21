7 Sea Turtles Return to Cape Cod Waters After Lengthy Recovery

More sea turtles that washed ashore on Cape Cod months ago have been released back into the ocean after being rehabilitated by the New England Aquarium.

The seven Kemp's ridley sea turtles were released back into waters off Cape Cod early Thursday morning after a lengthy recovery process, the aquarium said in a release.

The Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the turtles in November and December 2021 after the reptiles washed ashore cold-stunned. They were taken to the aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy for treatment.

The sea turtles were suffering from life-threatening medical conditions, like hypothermia, pneumonia and bone fractures.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They're now back in the ocean where they belong, after being medically cleared with physical exams by veterinarians at the hospital.

These sea turtle rescues and rehabilitation have become more common as ocean waters warm, leading the turtles to venture farther north. They become cold-stunned when the temperatures drop back down in the winter. The first of this year's releases happened last month.

The aquarium also noted in a news release that its Director of Animal Health, Dr. Charles Innis went to Washington D.C. to support the Sea Turtle Rescue Assistance Act, which would create grant programs to help stranded sea turtles around the country.