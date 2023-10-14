Gloucester

7-year-old girl struck by car in Gloucester

Gloucester Police responded to the area of 35 Warner St. at around 11:30 a.m.

A child was struck by a car in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

When police arrived, they found a 7-year-old girl who had been struck by a 2010 Ford Escape, according to authorities.

The initial investigation says the girl ran out into the road and was struck by the vehicle.

Police say the girl was injured but was conscious and alert.

The girl was transported to Boston on a medical helicopter, according to police.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.

The crash is under investigation.

