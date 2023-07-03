Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing person

76-year-old man missing from Methuen

Placido Valdez was last seen on Pleasant Street on Sunday

By Sophia Pargas

Methuen Police Department

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are searching for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing by his family.

Placido Valdez was last seen on Pleasant Street on Sunday. He was wearing a gray jacket, winter hat, black pants, tan boots and carrying a suitcase. He is 5'1, 130 lbs, and has hazel eyes and a medium complexion. He is known to spend time in the Methuen area.

Any individual with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

missing personMethuenmissing personsMethuen Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us