quincy

78-Year-Old Man Charged With 5th OUI in Deadly Quincy Crash

A 78-year-old man has been charged with operating under the influence for a fifth time after a crash that left a 72-year-old man dead this weekend in Quincy, Massachusetts.

James Bouchie of Quincy was crossing Quincy Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a Kia Sportage hit his wheelchair, police said.

Bouchie was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, 78-year-old David Bowering of Quincy, was arrested at the scene. The Quincy Police Department said he was charged with his fifth offense of OUI, as well as motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of liquor.

Bowering was arraigned Monday morning at Quincy District Court. He is being held pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled Friday.

It was not immediately clear if Bowering had an attorney.

The crash remains under investigation.

